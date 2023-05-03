KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Milligan baseball looked to continue its hot streak in the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Tournament on Wednesday evening.

The Buffaloes struck right away against top-seeded Tennessee Wesleyan, plating four runs in the first inning. However, The Bulldogs scored six of their own in the bottom half of the frame, en-route to a 14-4 victory in Hunter Wright Stadium.

Milligan received an RBI each from Caleb Berry, Casey Haire and Jack Sutton in the loss.

Tennessee Wesleyan was led by Marco Martinez and Parker Stinnett, who each notched three hits and drove in a trio of runs. Jake Sergent earned the win on the mound for the No. 1 seed, pitching the final 7.0 innings of the game, allowing just five hits and striking out eight batters.

Ninth-seeded Milligan (28-21) will try to continue its postseason run against No. 4 Truett McConnell on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m.