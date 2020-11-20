Buffs lose close AAC game at home

MILLIGAN, Tenn. (Nov. 19, 2020) – Despite a third-quarter lead, the Milligan University women’s basketball team fell to Columbia International, 86-77, Thursday night inside Steve Lacy Fieldhouse.

Freshman Jaycie Jenkins led the Buffs with a career-high tying 22 points along with eight rebounds while Malarie Tallent and Halie Padgett also posted double figures in scoring with 14 points and 13 points, respectively. Padgett added five rebounds.

Jenkins and Padgett combined for 20 of Milligan’s 44 first-half points as the Buffs led by four at the break, but a 17-3 run by CIU midway through the third quarter helped seal the win for the Rams. The run saw CIU go ahead by 11 at the end of the third quarter, and Milligan never came closer than five the rest of the way.

On the last close occasion, Tallent hit a deep 3-pointer to make it 82-77 with less than a minute to go, but the Rams went 4-for-6 from the free throw line in the final 60 seconds to keep it a two-possession game.