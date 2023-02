Kingsport, Tenn. (February 23, 2023) – Milligan University women’s basketball came up short on Thursday night against Montreat 60-55.

The Buffs move to 19-10 overall and 17-7 in AAC (Appalachian Athletic Conference) matchups. The Cavaliers improve to 20-9 overall and 15-9 in conference play.

Semaji Clark led the Buffs in scoring as she put up 17 points. Jenkins followed close behind as she tallied 13. Lauren Longmire snatched eight rebounds, the most of all players.