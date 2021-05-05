Buffs drop the first game at AAC tournament

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (May 5, 2021) – All-Conference selections Brandon Marello and Anthony Guzman played big parts in a near comeback, but the Milligan University baseball team lost to Columbia International 5-3 Wednesday morning in the opening round of the Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament.

Marello struck out seven in six and two-thirds innings of work on the mound while adding a seventh-inning double and run that looked to get Milligan back in the game.

Milligan trailed 4-2 at that time, and Marello came home on a Guzman single down the left-field line. It made it 4-3, but the Buffaloes would go scoreless the rest of the way.

Guzman, who went 2-for-4, represented one of Milligan’s other runs, singling and scoring in the fourth inning of a 2-0 ballgame. Milligan managed to tie the game on a Casey Haire groundout later that inning until CIU retook the lead with a two-run homer in the sixth.

Brian Baxa came in for relief in the seventh and went the last two and one-third innings with two strikeouts, one walk, one hit, and one run.

