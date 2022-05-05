Kingsport, TN — No. 1 Tennessee started the home stretch of its regular-season schedule with the first of three straight Thursday through Saturday series this week. The Vols traveled north to Lexington for a border battle against the Kentucky Wildcats.

As we take you to Hunter Wright stadium where it was a great night for baseball and this was a defensive battle early.

Buffaloes Brandon Marello starts things off with a single into right-centerfield, however, he would be left stranded on first base

Same later for the Bobcats Cayle Webster when he rips one under the glove of the pitcher and reaches first base. He too would be stranded on 1st base…

Tn Wesleyan opened things up in the 3rd…. They win 16-1