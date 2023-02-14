ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Milligan men’s basketball rallied from 12-points down on their home floor against the Royals on Tuesday night, but fell short of a victory.

A missed layup as time expired allowed Johnson to escape with a 69-68 win.

The Buffaloes had eleven different players register at least a pair of points on the night. Matthew Roberts led the way with eleven points, while Dylan Bartley chipped in ten points and five rebounds.

The Royals were paced by Parker Haun’s 16 points, as Nick Clifton contributed 15 points and eight rebounds in the victory.

Bluff City native Gavin Grubb scored two points and dished out two assists for the visitors, while Kingsport kid, Jahson Dennis, finished with two points and a rebound.

Milligan thoroughly out-rebounded the visitors (46-28), but turned the ball over 21 times, leading to 21 Johnson points.

The Buffaloes (11-15, 11-12 AAC) have their three-game win streak snapped in defeat. They return to the court for Senior Day on Saturday. Tip-off against Bryan is slated for 4 p.m.