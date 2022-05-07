KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – No. 5 Milligan bruised up the No. 9 Motreat pitching staff for 16 hits on Saturday afternoon, en route to a 14-2 AAC Baseball Tournament elimination game victory.

Eight Buffaloes players registered a hit and five of those players got on base more than once.

The Buffaloes had their bats working from the jump. Justin Greene laid down a bunt with two runners aboard, but the Cavaliers tossed the ball into the outfield, allowing both to score on the error.

Braden Spano lifted an RBI single to right field just moments later to extend the lead to 3-0.

Another throwing error on a bunt attempt cost the Cavaliers another run, followed by an Andrew Mathias RBI single, stretched the advantage to 5-0.

The first-inning run support was more than enough for Milligan starter, Brock Browning, who picked up the win in a complete-game, six-hit performance. He allowed just two earned runs, while striking out three Cavalier batters.

Milligan will face top-seeded Tennessee Wesleyan in the tournament semifinals on Sunday morning at 9 a.m.