JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After dominating the visitors in a doubleheader on Friday, Milligan baseball split a pair of games in Johnson City on Saturday afternoon.

Shawnee State squeaked out a 6-5 victory to open the day at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, but the Buffaloes answered back in Game 2.

Milligan tacked on double-digit runs for a fourth time on the young season, winning 16-6.

Five Buffaloes batter drove in multiple runs, led by Brandon Marello, who registered three hits and a trio of RBI. Braden Spano, Anthony Guzman, Casey Haire and Jack Sutton all drove in a pair of runs, as well.

Cade Elliot earned the win on the mound, allowing five runs and striking out six in 3.2 innings of work.

Milligan (7-2) will host Alice Lloyd (KY) for a single game on Wednesday. First pitch is set for 2 p.m.