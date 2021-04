ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (April 16, 2021) – After rallying in the final inning to force extras, Anthony Guzman tripled and Justin Greene sent him home on a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth to send Milligan University to a 4-3 win over Union Friday in the second game of the series.

Union topped the Buffaloes in game one 7-6 as the teams split the Appalachian Athletic Conference doubleheader held at Joe O’Brien Field.