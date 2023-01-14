ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bears seemed to stay one step ahead of of their hosts on Saturday evening, emerging from Steve Lacy Fieldhouse with an 84-75 victory.

Truett-McConnell opened the game on a 10-4 run, but the Buffaloes chipped away for much of the first half to keep it close. The home team tied things up twice in the first half, but could never grab the advantage.

In the second half, the Buffaloes did manage a four-point advantage just out of the locker room, but 22 turnovers proved to be costly in the loss.

Sam Gold led the Buffaloes with 17 points, while Dylan Bartley (13 pts) and Sami Sanad (11 pts) chipped in double-digit efforts.

Micah McAllister led the way for the Bears off the bench with 20 points.

Milligan (5-12, 5-9 AAC) continues its extended homestand with Kentucky Christian on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.