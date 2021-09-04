BucWild student organization returns to ETSU student life

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU student section may look a little more familiar to alumni in the coming months with the return of BucWild, a student organization centered around making sure the blue and gold is waving wherever the Bucs play.

There hasn’t been a sports fan student organization on campus for seven years according to BucWild intern Morgan McClanahan, and now that it’s back they plan to make up for lost time.

“We’re hoping to just kind of bring students back together because there’s such a big disconnect right now,” said McClanahan. “So if we can get people together outside, kind of forget COVID for a second, and just go back to normal that’s our hopes with doing this.”

BucWild is waiting for COVID numbers to improve and things to change in the region, then they hope to take ETSU students on the road with the Bucs as they travel.

Any current student can join by visiting BucWild’s website and filling out a membership survey.