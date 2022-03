Johnson City, TN — On the baseball diamond this evening the ETSU Buccaneers were entertaining Lafayette out of the Patriot league

Bucs leading 5-0 in the 3rd when they get one the easy way when this ball gets away from the catcher and a run scored to make it 6-0

Then in the 4th with a runner on Bryce Hodge rips a single into leftfield, Ashton King and Garrett Wallace come home to score

ETSU wins tonight 13-4