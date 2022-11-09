CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Nov. 9, 2022) – ETSU volleyball may have locked up the 2022 Southern Conference regular season championship this past weekend, but it showed up with a different motivation at Chattanooga on Wednesday.

The Mocs are the only team to beat the Bucs in conference play this season, but ETSU earned its revenge tonight with a 3-0 sweep of its in-state rival inside Maclellan Gym.

Chattanooga scored the first point of the match, but did not lead again until late in the third set. That lead was short-lived, as ETSU finished off a three-set sweep with the final two points.