Bucs Stallworth talks about earning All-American honors at NCAA Cross Country Championship

Johnson City, TN — As we reported on Monday ETSU Bucs red-shirt junior distance runner Lindsey Stallworth made her first appearance in the NCAA Cross Country Championship something she’ll never forget.

Facing a field of 256 runners, Stallworth made a late charge to the finish line as she placed 38th overall with a time of 20:58.5, earning All-American honors on Monday afternoon from the OSU Cross Country Course.

Stallworth, the 2020 Southern Conference champion who made history by becoming the first female cross country runner in school history to earn All-American honors was shocked when she found out after the race.

(LINDSEY STALLWORTH) “I was very very surprised and very excited I almost had to hear her say it twice just because I heard it and I was like whoa whoa really because during that race I had no idea where I was because the whole race there was so many people, so I just trying to reel people in pass one runner at a time because that’s all you can do.”