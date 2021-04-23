Bucs softball Split Senior Day with Bears

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (April 23, 2021) – The ETSU Softball team celebrated Senior Day on Friday afternoon with a doubleheader split against the Mercer Bears. With the split, ETSU improved to 14-20 on the season, including 2-12 in Southern Conference action.

Game 1: Mercer 8, ETSU 3

Mercer jumped out to a 2-0 lead through the first three innings, scoring both runs off the bat of Danielle Castleberry, including a solo homer in the third inning.

The Bucs used the third and fourth inning to tie the game at two apiece, turning two Mercer blunders into a pair of runs. The first run came following a single by Lilly Holston (Powell, Tenn.) that was too sharp to handle, resulting in a Mercer error to bring home Julia Fritz (Glen Allen, Va.) from second. The next inning, Saxon Radcliffe (Glen Allen, Va.) scored on a wild pitch after nearly missing a homer in her at bat.

After the Bears pulled ahead in the top half of the sixth, Radcliffe sent Betty Basler into a frenzy with a game-tying homer, her first of the season and her career. The Virginia native blasted the first pitch of the bat over the center field wall to tie the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth.

As fast as the Bucs gained momentum, the Bears snatched it away in the top half of the seventh, scoring five runs on four hits to escape with an 8-3 victory in game one.