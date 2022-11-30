(WJHL) —

We are finding out the transfer portal never sleeps, especially if you are an ETSU Buccaneer, the latest Blue and Gold player to announce they were leaving is starting quarterback Tyler Riddell The 6-foot quarterback from Tampa. Florida joins players like Alijah Huzzie, Blake Austin and place kicker Tyler Keltner just to name a few ... In 2 seasons as the Buccaneer quarterback Riddle passed for over 4-thousands yards and 34 touchdowns...Last season he help lead the Bucs to the SoCon championship and deep into the playoffs... This season however was different as the Bucs finished 3-8 and 1-7 in the conference.