Bucs make quick work of Columbia International

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Dec. 17, 2020) – The ETSU men’s basketball team scored the first 13 points and the rout was on.

Four Buccaneers scored in double figures, including Ledarrius Brewer (Meridian, Miss.) finishing with a game-high 19 points, and ETSU cruised to a 96-54 win over Columbia International on Thursday night inside Freedom Hall.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

The Bucs, who scored a season-high 96 points, won their second straight game en route to improving to 3-3 on the season. ETSU has now won its last 66 games against non-Division I opponents. The Blue and Gold are averaging 96.4 points per game during this stretch, while winning by 35.2 points.

Along with its season high in points, ETSU also registered season bests in field goals made (37), field goal percentage (58.7), three-pointers made (11), three-point field goal percentage (47.8) and assists (20).

The Buccaneer bench totaled a season-best 46 points, while 11 different players reached the scoring column, including Jordan Coffin (Knoxville, Tenn.) making his first collegiate three when he banked one in, making it 89-52 with 2:48 left in the game.

The Bucs were plus-15 on the glass (40-25) and scored 13 second-chance points off seven offensive rebounds.

ETSU’s defense continued its dominance as they held the Rams to 32.8 shooting (19-58) and scored 20 points off 17 turnovers. It was the fifth straight game the Bucs held their opponent under 40 percent shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS

Joining Brewer in double figure scoring were Damari Monsanto (Pembroke Pines, Fla.), Serrel Smith Jr. (St. Petersburg, Fla.) and Ty Brewer (Meridian, Miss.). Monsanto and Smith each netted 11, while Brewer pitched in with 10.

Monsanto, who made his first collegiate start, was 4-of-6 from the field and registered five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Ledarrius Brewer (7-of-9 shooting) made his first three shots and gave the Blue and Gold the 13-0 lead three minutes and 13 seconds into the contest. Brewer also finished with three rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Freshman forward Richard Amaefule (London, England) added eight points and six rebounds in 19 minutes off the bench, while Silas Adheke (Lagos, Nigeria) finished with eight points, five rebounds and three assists.

Corey Benton, who entered the night averaging over 26 points per game, led the Rams with 11 points.