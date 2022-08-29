JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU men’s soccer team took to the pitch after nearly an hour-long weather delay on Sunday evening.

A goal from Carlos Portas in the eighth minute set the tone for the Bucs, as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Davidson.

After an assist from Tarik Pannholzer on his first tally, Portas netted his second goal of the day unassisted just ten minutes into the second half. Senior forward Kieran Richards rounded out the scoring nearly 20 minutes later.

Goalkeeper Cole Hunter made four saves in net for ETSU, as well.

This is the first time the Bucs have scored at least seven goals in the first two games of any season in program history. Sunday’s victory also marks the first back-to-back shutout victory stretch since October 2019.

The Bucs (2-0-0) return to action at UNC-Ashville on Friday at 6 p.m.