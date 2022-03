ASHEVILLE, N.C. (Mar. 3, 2022) – The ETSU women’s basketball team fell in the Southern Conference quarterfinals 66-54 to Wofford. Today’s game concludes the Bucs 21-22 campaign. The Bucs Carly Hooks put on a show by tying her career-high 20 points in the loss and she also co-led the Bucs in rebounds capturing six.