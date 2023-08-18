Johnmson City, TN — After a day or two off the ETSU Buccaneers were back on the practice field getting ready for the season to start in September on the road against Jacksonville State.

The Bucs are coming out of their second scrimmage of fall camp and once again Billy Taylors defense once again set the early tone before the offense found it’s rhythm…ETSU’s defense generated 74 tackles (60 solo), 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble and an interception…

Even though they are still in the hunt for a better outcome from the corner back position coach Taylor has high hopes for this team even after 10 practice days on the field.

“Our goal is to be the most physical, hardest working team in the country. And, you know, we’ve got to practice that every day for that to happen. And it’s got to be demanded by us as coaches, and the players have got to buy into it. And I think if you’re a football player, you love the contact. That’s why you play and that’s why, you know, we’re playing football.

And that’s another sport.”

“Understands what he’s doing, does a great job teaching me, making it simple where, you know, new guys, whether they’re freshmen or transfers, they can understand it and pick it up pretty quick. I think that’s important and I think he does a great job motivating them as well.”

ETSU will have a “Meet the Team” event, which will be held this Saturday from 9-11:30 a.m. inside William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium…The event is free….