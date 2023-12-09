ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Milligan women’s basketball saw its eight-game winning streak come to a close at home on Saturday afternoon, as Bryan came away with an 81-72 victory inside Lacy Fieldhouse.

The Lions made the most of the host’s mistakes, as they came up with seven steals and scored 22 points off turnovers to seal the deal.

The Lady Buffaloes shot it well from the floor at 40.3 percent (25-62), but the visitors made 45.9 percent of their field goals (28-61), including eight three-pointers.

The Lions were led by a 30-point effort from Kaitlynn Hennessee, while three other Bryan players finished in double figures. Milligan was paced by Semaj Clark’s 21 points, while Jaycie Jenkins (20 pts) and Lauren Longmire (16 pts) also finished in double figures.

The Milligan women (9-2, 7-1 AAC) play just one more game before the new year at Alice Lloyd on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.

The Milligan men made it a doubleheader split on Saturday, as the Buffs held on for an 82-78 victory. Follie Bogan scored a game-high 28 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists.

The Buffs (5-6, 5-4 AAC) travel to Montreat on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.