Blacksburg, VA — Gavin Cross has been a well-known name on the diamond in this area for the past couple of years, but in a few months, the former Tennessee High standout will have the national spotlight on him

The Virginia Tech standout is slated to go in the top ten in the latest mock drafts and he’s definitely met those expectations while at the Blacksburg school.

Aside from shining for the Stars and Stripes college baseball team last summer…Cross was one of the A-C-C’s most productive players, being Tech’s first freshman named to the All-Conference First team after chalking up 11 home runs and 35 RBIs while hitting 345.

It’s been a long journey from his time in Bristol to suiting up for the Hokies…..to possibly being the highest drafted player from the area in recent memory ….. but no matter where he goes, he’ll never forget his roots

“Just grateful to have the chance to come to play here, just put my head down, went to work, king of gained more confidence as it went on. First-year kind of flew by, the second year kind of came out of my shell, played pretty well. I had the summer I had last year, it all happened so fast. I honestly probably couldn’t tell you this was going to happen. I had confidence, but to say where I am now, I’m just grateful for everything and everyone that’s helped me.”