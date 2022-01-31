Bristol native and VA Tech Hokie Gavin Cross named 1st team All-American

Blacksburg, VA — The honors are starting to roll in for former Tennessee High Viking Gavin Cross. This afternoon the Virginia Tech outfielder was named a preseason first-team All-American by both Baseball America and D1Baseball.
The Hokies junior batted .345 with 11 home runs, 13 doubles and finished with a .621 slugging percentage.
The 6-foot-3 left-hander was an all ACC first-team pick and represented Virginia Tech on the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team last summer.

