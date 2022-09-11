BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Tech followed up a disappointing season-opening loss to Old Dominion with a resounding victory inside Lane Stadium on Saturday night, 27-10 over Boston College.

The Hokies stifled the Eagles’ offense, allowing just 155 yards of total offense, while sacking quarterback Phil Jurkovec six times.

Marshall transfer, Grant Wells, tossed for 140 yards and a touchdown, while the ground attack of Keshawn King and Jalen Holston combined for 112 yards and a pair of scores in the victory.

William Ross also added a pair of field goals for the home team to round out the scoring.

Virginia Tech (1-1) is scheduled for an early start next Saturday as they host Wofford at 11 a.m.