GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tusculum University introduced Billy Taylor as the new head football coach at a press conference Thursday.

Taylor was announced as the coach on Dec. 22 after Jerry Odom resigned from the role following eight seasons at the helm.

Winning championships and building relationships with the young people who make up the team are among the chief priorities Taylor mentioned while speaking from the podium Thursday.

Taylor, a native of Morristown, played collegiate football at East Tennessee State University (ETSU), where he also coached when the program was reinstated in 2013. Prior to accepting the Tusculum coaching position, Taylor served as the defensive coordinator at ETSU.

Taylor takes the helm as the seventeenth head coach of the Pioneers football team.