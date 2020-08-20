Big Stone Gap, Virginia native talks about possibly no fans at Hokie games

Blacksburg, Va — Over the weekend the Virginia Tech Hokies held their first scrimmage as they continue to prepare for their season opener against North Carolina State.

The Hokies out of the ACC conference will open at home against the Wolfpack on September 12th, and pretty much like the SEC the ACC will play a conference only schedule along with one non-conference game.

The only thing that is still up in the air is whether or not fans will be able to attend the games this season Southwest Virginia native and Hokies tight end James Mitchell was one of two players that spoke to the media this afternoon and he says they are aware Lane stadium could be empty which will makes things weird when they run out onto the field to “sandman.”

“Yeah it will be different but that’s the times we live in right now and something we’ll have to adjust too on the fly we know we have actually been hitting it hard like we might not have fans so we have to create our own juice coach Fuente and all the coaches has been big on that like prepare us to like to be ready getting the sidelines ready when we are going against the defense in practice and making sure we are creating our own juice just in case just in case we are faced with that in the season and I think we’ll be prepared for that if it does happen.”