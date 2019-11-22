Big Stone Gap, Virginia native receives honor for the first time

by: Virginia Tech Sports Information

BLACKSBURG – Head coach Justin Fuente announced Thursday that TE James Mitchell will wear Frank Beamer’s No. 25 jersey on Saturday in Virginia Tech’s game vs. Pitt. It will mark the first time that the sophomore has earned the honor of wearing Beamer’s No. 25 jersey.

Mitchell (6-3, 252) has produced a breakout season and has formed a dynamic tight end partnership with junior Dalton Keene. Mitchell has 18 receptions for 325 yards and two touchdowns on the season, including one touchdown reception last week at Georgia Tech. Against the Jackets, Mitchell hauled in four catches for a career-best 90 yards.

In short yardage situations, the sophomore has also been a weapon on the ground for the Hokies, registering three rushing scores on four carries. 

At the beginning of the 2016 season, head coach Justin Fuente announced that a special teams’ player of the week would be selected to wear the No. 25 as a tribute to Coach Beamer and his legacy of special teams’ excellence he established for the Hokies.

Virginia Tech will be celebrating the careers of its seniors in a pregame ceremony at Lane Stadium. Pitt’s last visit to Blacksburg came on Senior Day in 2017 when the Hokies made an epic goal-line stand to secure a 20-14 victory over the Panthers. 

2019 BEAMER BALL 25 RECIPIENTS
Player                           Opponent
DB Tyree Rodgers        at Boston College
DB Divine Deablo          Old Dominion
LB Dylan Rivers            Furman
P   Oscar Bradburn       Duke
DL Jarrod Hewitt           at Miami 
DB Devon Hunter          Rhode Island
LB Rayshard Ashby      North Carolina
CB Armani Chatman     at Notre Dame
DB Divine Deablo          Wake Forest
DB Khalil Ladler             at Georgia Tech
TE James Mitchell         Pitt

