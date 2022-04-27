Big Stone Gap, VA — The NFL draft will get underway tomorrow night in Las Vegas and you can watch all the action on ABC Tri-Cities ….. One guy hoping to hear his name is Big Stone Gap, Virginia native James Mitchell.

The 6-foot-three 242-pound tight end out of Virginia Tech is coming off a season in which he tore his ACL, but before that Mitchell was putting up impressive numbers with 26 catches, 435 yards, and 4 touchdowns in 2020.

Because of the injury Mitchell who did not participate in the NFL combine, still got encouraging feedback from NFL teams….

“Most everybody I’ve talked to says my film is really good from 2020 obviously it was very unfortunate with the knee injury and things like that but I’ve gotten very positive feedback considering the injury and I did well before I entered the draft which is what led me to this point but I continue to get good feed back even with the ACL.”

Mitchell, says growing up he wanted to be an NFL tight end after watching Elizabethton’s Jason Witten and if he hears his name called he will join a distinguished list of Southwest Virginia natives such as Heath Miller, The Jones bothers and Justin Hamilton just to name a few that have made it to the highest level, but he doesn’t want to be the last link in the chain.

“I can be the first from Union but just adding to the small list of guys from SW Virginia that have made it to the NFL will be a huge honor and I’ll join a tremendous list of guys and some great athletes and hopefully someone sees that and sees me in this time period making it and someone else will make it a few years down the road.”

Mitchell is projected to go in the 3rd or 4th round, but if not he’ll sign as an undrafted free agent and he’s been told he’ll be at the head of the list giving him a chance to join his favorite team the Dallas Cowboys