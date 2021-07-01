Big Stone Gap native James Mitchell named to the All-ACC pre-season team

Blacksburg, VA — Pro Football Focus announced Wednesday that eight Virginia Tech football players have been selected to its 2021 All-ACC preseason team, including first-team honoree TIGHT END James Mitchell from Big Stone Gap, Va.

Mitchell (6-3, 242) enters his fourth season with the Hokies after leading the team with four receiving touchdowns in 2020.

The former Union Bulldog hauled in 26 catches for 435 yards in 10 games (nine starts) in 2020.

In his 36 career games (18 starts) for Tech, Mitchell has accumulated 47 receptions for 796 yards with six touchdowns to go along with five rushing TDs.

He was a second-team All-ACC pick of PFF College last season.