GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Pioneers’ second-half comeback fell short on Saturday, as the Bulldogs sunk a game-winning field goal with second remaining to grab a 17-14 win.

The visitors dominated the first half, scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns, while holding the home squad scoreless.

However, the Pioneers picked it up in the third quarter, as Matthew Palazzo found Kemani Brown for an eight-yard score to cut the lead to 14-6.

Just second into the fourth quarter, Palazzo carried it into the endzone himself. Will Shellenback tied the game, 14-14, by hauling in the two-point conversion.

But, it was Bear Huggins’ 30-yard field goal that pushed the Bulldogs over the edge.

Palazzo finished 15-of-29 for 170 yard, while scoring two total touchdowns and throwing an interception.

Barton’s Jordan Terrell, the second-leading rushing in Division II entering the day, tallied 147 ground yards and a score in the win.

Tusculum (2-3) travels to Carson-Newman next Saturday for a 1 p.m. kickoff.