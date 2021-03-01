Arnwine, Sutton pace Tusculum to 59-43 win over Newberry in SAC quarterfinals

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Jalia Arnwine scored 22 points and Maddie Sutton recorded her 13th straight double-double with 20 points and 18 rebounds as Tusculum University held Newberry College to one field goal over the final five minutes for a 59-43 victory in the quarterfinals of the Pilot/Flying J South Atlantic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship Monday night at Pioneer Arena.

The second-seeded and defending tournament champion Pioneers (16-3) overcame 32.8 percent shooting by hitting 14-for-14 from the foul line in the final 3:33, including 12 in a row by Sutton in a span of 67 seconds inside the final two minutes. Tusculum shot 17-for-18 (94.4 percent) from the line in the game, tied for the sixth-best single-game performance in program history.

With the win, Tusculum will host Catawba in a semifinal game on Thursday, after the third-seeded Indians defeated sixth-seeded Limestone 81-60 in the quarterfinals on Monday. The winner of Thursday’s game between the Pioneers and Indians will host the conference championship game on Sunday with an NCAA Division II Tournament automatic bid at stake.

Sutton shot 4-for-14 from the field and saw her streak of consecutive double-doubles in jeopardy until the final 1:21, when she hit 12 straight from the stripe to tie Shynese Whitener, who was 12-for-12 on Feb. 17, 2016 at Carson-Newman, for the second-most foul shots without a miss in a game in Pioneer history. Amy Bible holds the record with a 16-for-16 effort against Bluefield on Jan. 24, 1994. The double-double was the NCAA Division II-leading 17th of the season for Sutton, the SAC Player of the Year candidate who recorded her fourth 20-point game in the last seven contests.