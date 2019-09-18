Arnett to be inducted to Tusculum Sports Hall of Fame

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Tommy Arnett, the winningest tennis coach in Tusculum history will be inducted to the TU Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, October 5 as part of homecoming weekend festivities at Tennessee’s most historic university.

Arnett will be honored at the Tusculum Homecoming breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m. with the induction ceremony taking place at 9 a.m. at the Chalmers Conference Center in the Niswonger Student Commons. Also during the ceremony, the university will honor the recipient of the 2019 Sports Benefactor Award.

For 14 glorious years from 2001 until his retirement in 2015, Arnett orchestrated the most successful period in the history of not only the sport of tennis at Tusculum, but in the history of TU’s athletic department, overall.

Under his leadership, the Pioneers advanced to the NCAA Division II Tournament in nine of his 14 campaigns, while producing 10 South Atlantic Conference Championships and five SAC Tournament titles, combined. In all, he led his tennis teams to 12 NCAA Division II postseason tournament appearances.

Arnett’s teams posted a 439-152 combined overall record (.742 winning percentage) including an amazing 172-45 league slate (.792 winning percentage). His women’s teams accounted for 14 consecutive winning campaigns while the men had winning seasons in 13 of his 14 years at Tusculum.

He mentored 87 All-South Atlantic Conference selections (47 men, 40 women), including four-time SAC Women’s Player of the Year Lesley Murray (Hawk), three-time SAC Men’s Player of the Year Lukas Winkelmann and 2008 SAC Men’s Player of the Year Carlos Garcia. He now joins that terrific trio in the Tusculum Sports Hall of Fame. In 2009, Murray became the first Tusculum student-athlete to be inducted to the South Atlantic Conference Hall of Fame.

Arnett was recognized by his peers in the league as well, being named the SAC Coach of the Year on six occasions. His teams also finished their respective years with a remarkable 13 national rankings by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA).

Under Arnett’s watch, his student-athletes also demonstrated success in the classroom. His teams earned the ITA All-Academic Team honor nine times each. The men’s program boasted over a 3.2 team GPA in each of his last nine years at the helm, while the women’s team boasted the honor in nine of his final 12 seasons. In 2008-2009, his men and women’s teams posted the top two grade point averages in the Tusculum athletic department, while both the men and women’s teams earned the ITA Academic Team Award, making TU one of only eight tennis programs in the nation (NCAA II) to have both its squads honored that season.

He mentored 11 SAC Scholar Athletes of the Year, including five times on the women’s side, including Lesley Murray (twice – 2003, 2004), Jobria McCracken (2005), Blake Thompson (2011) and Kate Hutchinson (2015); and four times on the men’s side with Hunter Beal (2009), Henrique Rodrigues (2010), Luis Zamora (2012) and three-time honoree Lukas Winkelmann (2013, 2014, 2015).

In his final season (2015), five of Arnett’s student-athletes earned All-SAC honors, the most in a single season since 2008. Lukas Winkelmann capped an incredible four-year career at Tusculum with his third-straight SAC Player of the Year honor. Winkelmann also landed on the All-SAC first team singles squad after a perfect 19-0 record that capped a 50-match regular season winning streak, while becoming the first player in program history to garner ITA All-America honors. Winkelmann also earned his third-straight SAC Scholar Athlete of the Year award.

Winkelmann, who finished his Tusculum career with a sterling 70-9 singles record, earned a spot on the CoSIDA Academic All-America® first team for a third consecutive season, becoming the first 3-time Academic All-America® first team honoree in school history (all sports). Lukas’ brother, Jonas, garnered Academic All-America® third team honors in 2015, marking the first TU siblings to earn Academic All-America® distinction.

In 2015, Arnett’s women’s squad also finished 18-2 overall and 10-1 in the league to finish runner-up for the SAC Championship. TU scratched out a thrilling 5-4 win over No. 28 Queens as the Pioneers spent the entire season ranked in the ITA National Poll and the Southeast Region.

In the 2013-2014 campaign, his women’s program established a program and SAC single-season record by posting a 22-3 overall record as the Pioneers captured the SAC Tournament title and earned TU its eighth NCAA Tournament appearance and he was named the SAC Women’s Coach of the Year.

In his first season, Arnett guided both the men and women’s teams to a pair of South Atlantic Conference Championships, two national rankings and berths to the NCAA II Tournament.

Arnett took over the Pioneer program in June 2001, after serving as head coach for two seasons at South Atlantic Conference member Newberry College. Prior to his arrival at Newberry, Arnett was the head coach at Bluefield College, where he led the men’s program to a 63-47 slate over seven seasons. He was also given the task of beginning the women’s program at Bluefield and posted a 13-29 slate during his four seasons over the women’s team. While in Bluefield, he also ran the Sedgewood Tennis Center for 21 years.

Arnett is a 1972 graduate of Carson-Newman University, where he was a member of the Eagles’ tennis team. During his collegiate career, he played on two nationally ranked teams.

He was inducted to the Carter County Sports Hall of Fame in 2017 and later the Elizabethton High School Sports Hall of Fame that same year.

Arnett and his wife Liz, currently reside in South Carolina.