BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) – The Mountaineers scored 40 fourth-quarter points in front of 40,168 fans on Saturday afternoon, but still came out on the wrong side of a 63-61 contest against North Carolina.

Appalachian State trailed the visitors 41-21 at the start of the fourth quarter, but slowly chipped away at the lead until Camerun Peoples scampered in from 38 yards to tie the game, 49-49, with exactly four minutes remaining.

The Tar Heels responded, driving 75 yards in just five plays, capped off by Drake Maye finding D.J. for a 42-yard touchdown.

Chase Brice led the home team back down the field, hooking up with Dashaun Davis with 31 seconds remaining to draw within 56-55.

Instead of kicking the game-tying extra point, the Mountaineers elected to try a two-point conversion. Brice had Davis streaking wide open across the goal line, but the ball floated over his head and incomplete.

On the ensuing onside kick, UNC’s Bryson Nesbit snatched a bouncing ball out of the air and returned it 43 yards for, what appeared to be, the game-sealing score.

However, with 28 seconds remaining, Milan Tucker returned a kickoff nearly 50 yards into Tar Heel territory. Then, Brice connected with Kaedin Robinson from 26 yards out with just nine ticks left on the game clock, clawing the Mountaineers back to within 63-61.

With one final chance to tie the game with a two-point conversion, Brice was stopped just short of the goal line as he tried to power his way into the endzone.

Brice finished 25-of-38 for 361 yards and six touchdowns, four of which came in the final quarter of play. Nate Noel added another 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the ground.

The Mountaineers’ Nick Hampton registered 2.5 sacks on Tar Heel quarterback Drake Maye. However, Maye did just enough, tossing for 352 yards and four scores on the afternoon.

Appalachian State (0-1) faces a tough road test next, as they travel to Texas A&M next Saturday. Kickoff from College Station is set for 3:30 p.m.