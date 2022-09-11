COLLEGE STATION, TX (WJHL) – After nearly topping North Carolina in its season opener, Appalachian State stuck it to the Aggies on their home turf Saturday, squeaking out the upset, 17-14.

The Mountaineers never trailed, opening the scoring in the second quarter with an Ahmani Marshall four-yard score. Following a Texas A&M ground touchdown, Appalachian State retook the lead late in the third quarter, as Chase Brice dumped a nine-yard touchdown pass to Henry Pearson.

A Michael Hughes 29-yard field goal inched the visitors ahead 17-14 in the fourth quarter.

Texas A&M’s Caden Davis had a chance to tie the game late with a 47-yard kick, but it fluttered off the side of his foot and harmlessly short of the goalpost.

The win was the program’s first over an AP Top-10 opponent since that iconic victory over No. 5 Michigan back in 2007.

The Mountaineers (1-1) will host Troy next Saturday in Boone. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m.