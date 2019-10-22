App State OL Named to Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll

BOONE, N.C. — The offensive line from No. 21 Appalachian State has been named to the 2019 Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll.



This is the fifth year of the award that honors Moore, who is regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in college football history, and App State is one of five Group of Five teams among the 24 honor roll selections.



Having ranked in the top 25 nationally in both rushing yards per game and fewest sacks allowed in each of the last five years, App State is currently 18th nationally in rushing yards per game (232.7) and 15th in fewest sacks allowed (eight) under the direction of line coach Shawn Clark.



The Mountaineers (6-0, 3-0) are coming off a 52-7 victory in which they rushed for a season-high 302 yards.



App State also made the Joe Moore Midseason Honor Roll in 2018, and its five offensive line starters have made a combined 123 starts in their careers.



Redshirt senior Victor Johnson (tackle) leads the way with 43 starts in 44 career games, and center Noah Hannon has started all 32 games since he enrolled at App State. Ryan Neuzil has started 24 straight games at left guard, Baer Hunter has made 18 starts at guard in 30 career game appearances and redshirt freshman Cooper Hodges (tackle) has started all six games this year. Another tackle, Cole Garrison, has made 31 career appearances and been a key contributor in each of the last two seasons.



The committee had high praise for App State’s line, saying, “This is a ‘must-watch’ unit. They consistently display many of the award criteria that we look for, with their technique, physicality and effort being the pillars of their success. Their O-line is a huge reason why Appalachian State is undefeated.”



In addition to App State, the other lines on the midseason honor roll are from Alabama, Air Force, Army, Baylor, Boston College, Charlotte, Clemson, Duke, Georgia, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisiana, LSU, Missouri, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.



For games played through Saturday, teams on this year’s honor roll have a combined record of 154-20, and the list includes 12 ranked teams.



Award semifinalists will be named Nov. 19.