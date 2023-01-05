BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Georgia Amoore scored 22 points to lift No. 9 Virginia Tech to a 74-66 win over Virginia. Amoore connected on 7 of 15 from the floor and made four 3-pointers to help the short-handed Hokies (13-2, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their fifth of the past six meetings with Virginia. Virginia Tech played without leading scorer and rebounder Elizabeth Kitley, who suffered an ankle injury in Wednesday’s practice. Camryn Taylor paced the Cavaliers with 18 points. Taylor Soule finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds for Virginia Tech.