(WJHL)- ETSU Bucs fans will have the opportunity to watch the ETSU women’s basketball team take on Appalachian State on ABC Tri-Cities this month.

The game will be televised on ABC Tri-Cities Sunday, December 20 at 2 p.m. EST.

News Channel 11 Sports Director Kenny Hawkins and News Channel 11 sports reporter Jesse Krull will be calling Sunday’s game at Brooks Gym.

You can find out more about the team’s schedule this season by clicking HERE.