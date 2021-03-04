7 Emory & Henry Women’s Basketball Rolls Past #10 Eastern Mennonite, 68-50, In ODAC Tournament

EMORY, Va. – The #7 Emory & Henry College Women’s Basketball Team (6-7) built a 26-point fourth-quarter lead on its way to a 68-50 win over 10th-seeded Eastern Mennonite University (0-5) in the first round of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Tournament Thursday evening.
The Basics
FINAL SCORE – #7 Emory & Henry 68, #10 Eastern Mennonite 50
LOCATION – Emory, Virginia
VENUE – Bob Johnson Court at the John Rutledge King Center
RECORDS – Emory & Henry (6-7, 4-4 ODAC); Eastern Mennonite (0-5, 0-4 ODAC)
How It Happened
– EMU jumped out to a 10-2 lead midway through the opening period but E&H responded with a 9-2 lead to close the gap to 12-11 at the end of the first.
– The Wasps started the second quarter with 11 straight points for a 22-12 advantage and scored nine in a row to go into the half with a 33-16 lead.
– Coming out of the break, Emory & Henry extended its lead to 25 (43-18) by scoring 10 of the first 12 points of the third. Eastern Mennonite got within 16 on two separate occasions but eight in a row to close the quarter put the Wasps up by a 53-29 margin with 10 minutes to play.
– The two teams traded baskets early in the fourth frame with E&H getting its largest lead of the game, 66-40, with 2:53 left. EMU finished the game on a 10-2 run, but the result was not in question as Emory & Henry cruised to the 68-50 win.
Emory & Henry Individual Leaders
– Freshman guard Taylor Owens (Bristol, Tenn.) had a team-high 13 points, hitting a trio of three-pointers.
– Four different players scored eight points for the Wasps as senior forward Elizabeth Jones (Wytheville, Va.) added seven rebounds and freshman forward Brianna Hogan (Front Royal, Va.) pulled down five boards.
– Senior guard Kylea Cooper (Hickory, N.C.) had seven points, seven assists and two steals while sophomore guard Amaya Lee (Bristol, Va.) tacked on four points, four rebounds, four steals and four assists.