7 Emory & Henry Women’s Basketball Rolls Past #10 Eastern Mennonite, 68-50, In ODAC Tournament

EMORY, Va. – The #7 Emory & Henry College Women’s Basketball Team (6-7) built a 26-point fourth-quarter lead on its way to a 68-50 win over 10th-seeded Eastern Mennonite University (0-5) in the first round of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Tournament Thursday evening.

The Basics

FINAL SCORE – #7 Emory & Henry 68, #10 Eastern Mennonite 50

LOCATION – Emory, Virginia

VENUE – Bob Johnson Court at the John Rutledge King Center

RECORDS – Emory & Henry (6-7, 4-4 ODAC); Eastern Mennonite (0-5, 0-4 ODAC)

How It Happened

– EMU jumped out to a 10-2 lead midway through the opening period but E&H responded with a 9-2 lead to close the gap to 12-11 at the end of the first.

– The Wasps started the second quarter with 11 straight points for a 22-12 advantage and scored nine in a row to go into the half with a 33-16 lead.

– Coming out of the break, Emory & Henry extended its lead to 25 (43-18) by scoring 10 of the first 12 points of the third. Eastern Mennonite got within 16 on two separate occasions but eight in a row to close the quarter put the Wasps up by a 53-29 margin with 10 minutes to play.

– The two teams traded baskets early in the fourth frame with E&H getting its largest lead of the game, 66-40, with 2:53 left. EMU finished the game on a 10-2 run, but the result was not in question as Emory & Henry cruised to the 68-50 win.