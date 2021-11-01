2022 Ingles SoCon Basketball Championship tickets now on sale

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJHL) – Tickets are now on sale for the 2022 Ingles Southern Conference Basketball Championship, which will be held at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville.

According to a SoCon press release, ticket packages are available online here for the nine games held from March 3 to March 7.

In order to enter games, participants will be required to wear a mask and present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result within the last 72 hours.

Ticket prices vary per game over time, but as of Nov. 1, one ticket for the entire championship is $118 for upper-level seats and $134 for end zone seating.

Those interested in VIP and courtside tickets can contact the Asheville-Buncombe Regional Sports Commission at 828-398-0295.