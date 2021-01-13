10 Tusculum stays undefeated with 69-46 win over Mars Hill

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Jalia Arnwine scored a career-high 25 points and Maddie Sutton recorded her Division II-best sixth double-double of the season as 10th-ranked Tusculum University defeated Mars Hill University 69-46 in South Atlantic Conference women’s basketball action Wednesday evening at Pioneer Arena.

Marta Rodrigues added 10 points, pulled seven rebounds, and matched her career high with nine assists and Jordan Rogers contributed 10 points in her first start of the season for the Pioneers (8-0, 8-0 SAC), who continued the best start for the program since the 1994-95 season.

Arnwine connected on five three-pointers to equal her career high, while Sutton had 11 points and 15 rebounds as the Pioneers never trailed en route to their seventh straight win in the series over the Lions.

De’Ja Marshall led Mars Hill (1-5, 1-5 SAC) with 18 points and 15 rebounds, scoring 15 of her points in the third quarter. The Lions shot 29.1 percent (16-for-55) from the field and 1-for-13 from three-point range in dropping their fifth in a row.

Tusculum shot a season-low 33.3 percent (24-for-72) from the field and turned the ball over 16 times, but outrebounded Mars Hill 50-40 while outscoring the Lions 28-10 in the paint and 17-2 on second-chance points. The Pioneers also had a 19-2 edge in fast-break points and scored 17 points off 19 Lions turnovers.

Arnwine’s previous career high was 19 points, set on three previous occasions. She posted 10 points in the first quarter and 12 in the opening half, then followed with nine in the third period and four in the final quarter.