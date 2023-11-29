CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team’s second-half rally came up short Wednesday night at No. 17/16 in a 100-92 decision in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.

Fifth-year guard Dalton Knecht scored a career-high 37 points—the co-most ever by a non-conference visitor at the Dean E. Smith Center and the top total by any player against the Tar Heels since December 2016—to help the Volunteers slice a 24-point deficit all the way down to six. No. 10/11 Tennessee (4-3) got no closer, though, in its third consecutive top-20 showdown.

After four straight regular season games away from home for the first time since 2011-12, the Volunteers now return to Knoxville, Tenn., where they play Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. against George Mason, live on SEC Network+ at Food City Center.