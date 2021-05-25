Colby Stuart nabs first team All-Socon honors

The junior was tabbed a first team selection by both the coaches and the media

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – ETSU junior pitcher Colby Stuart was rewarded with his efforts this season by being named to the All-SoCon first team Tuesday afternoon.

The North Carolina native started every second game of the series this season, finishing with a 6-1 mark and a 3.22 ERA. His ERA mark ranked fourth in the conference, while his 71 strikeouts were sixth in the SoCon.

The southpaw held opposing hitters to a .238 average in 86.2 innings, while he allowed one run or less in five outings this season. Stuart was one of seven pitchers to make 14 or more starts in the conference this season.