Colby Backus signs letter of intent with Walters State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- Miles Guess stood at his grandparents' pool under an overcast sky, though the light in his eyes, the smile on his face would've led you to believe otherwise. His eyes were wide as he gasped and ran over to his mother upon seeing who was walking through the gate. John Fulkerson was at his 5th birthday party.

Like many parents during the stay-at-home stage of the COVID-19 pandemic, Valerie Guess rattled her brain for things to do with her children to keep them from going stir-crazy. To provide some joy to her then-four-year-old son Miles, she had the idea to use her store's social media platform to try to attract the attention of his favorite basketball player, Tennessee's John Fulkerson.