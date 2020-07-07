Colby Backus signs letter of intent with Walters State

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Daniel Boone baseball standout Colby Backus signed his letter of intent for Walters State Monday afternoon.
The Senators baseball program was rolling before COVID-19 put a halt on the season. Walters State had a 20-7 overall record, including 5-1 in the conference.
Backus can contribute essentially anywhere on the field with Perfect Game listing the former Trailblazers star as a outfielder, first baseman, third baseman and middle infielder. The future Senator will also hit the books as he’s planning on studying kinesiology.