BRISTOL, Tenn. – King University head softball coach Jake Cockerham ’09 has resigned from his position announced director of athletics David Hicks . Cockerham will move up I-81 to take the reigns of the Emory & Henry College softball program.

Cockerham has been a member of the Tornado softball coaching staff for eight years, spending the last four as head coach. He helped the Tornado to a pair of Conference Carolinas Tournament titles and two NCAA Southeast Regional appearances.

In his four years as head coach, Cockerham coached five Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-Southeast Region honorees and two National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Southeast Region honorees. Under Cockerham’s tutelage, 20 individuals earned all-conference recognition while 30 were named academic all-conference. The Tornado had one Conference Carolinas Scholar-Athlete of the Year, one Conference Carolinas Elite 23 award recipient and one CoSIDA Academic All-District selection.