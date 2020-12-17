Coastal Carolina signs former ETSU player Chadwell to 7-year extension

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Dec. 16, 2020) – East Tennessee State University men’s basketball head coach Jason Shay announced on Wednesday that the Buccaneers will now host Columbia International on Thursday night inside Freedom Hall. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

The Bucs were scheduled to play USC Aiken, however, due to COVID concerns within the Pacers program, ETSU was forced to find a new opponent.