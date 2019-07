The Scots finished the season with a 26-13 record last season







JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Science Hill High School student Andrew Miller has signed to play baseball at Maryville College.

The 6’1″, 180 lbs right-hander threw 30 innings last season while recording a 4-3 record with a 2.58 ERA. He also tallied two saves along with 28 strikeouts.

Maryville finished the season with a 26-13 record, going 10-8 in the USA South Athletic Conference.