Coaches, community excited about the ‘best field ever’ for Arby’s Classic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Arby’s Classic bounced back in a big way after a year of absence due to Covid with the tournament featuring it’s “best field ever” as the event kicks off Monday.

The tournament got a shakeup earlier this week when Myers Park out of North Carolina had to withdraw because of Covid-19 issues within the team. Aside from that hiccup, the tournament is ready for an exciting five days.

“This is probably the best field we ever had for top teams, because we the number eight, the number nine, number 19, number 22, 35th teams in the nation coming in here,” Arby’s Classic Tournament Director Richard Ensor said.

The field features some great players as well. Dr. Phillips from Florida is loaded with talented kids that are going to play at the next level. Ernest Udeh Jr. is committed to Kansas, Riley Kugel has signed with Mississippi State and Denzel Aberdeen is going to Florida.

Amarillo’s squad features three players that are also signed to division one schools with Brendan Hausen committed to Villanova, Cole Hornecker going to Southern Illinois and Damonze Woods making his way to UT-Arlington.

Dorman from South Carolina features Noah Clowney, who’s a Sports Illustrated preseason All-America pick and a Alabama commit. Tri-Cities native and Tennessee signee B.J. Edwards is ready to make some noise in his home market.

Berkmar out Georgia is ranked 11th in the preseason poll and features a couple of studs as well. Malique Ewin is heading to Mississippi, while Jermahri Hill has offers from Georgia and Tennessee Tech.

“It’s an exciting thing to be apart of, because every team from around here wants to be a part of, you get messages everyday from teams that want to come to the Arby’s Classic,” Tennessee High head coach Michael McMeans said.