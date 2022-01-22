Coach Harris earns first SoCon win with ETSU taking down WCU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU women’s basketball team used a combo of a fast-paced offense with a suffocating defense to dominate Western Carolina 68-45 Saturday afternoon at Brooks Gym.

The Buccaneers led 38-16 at halftime, including holding the Catamounts to just five points in the second quarter. Simon and the ladies kept their foot on the gas in the last 20 minutes, outscoring their SoCon counterpart 36-29.

The Johnson City squad shot 53.3% from the field, while connecting on 54.5% from behind the arc. Three Bucs scored in double figures with three more chalking up eight. Guards Sarah Thompson, Courtney Moore and Amaya Adams all scored 10 points. Guards Carly Hooks and Abby Carrington along with forward Demi Burdick each chipped in eight.

The Catamounts were led by Joi Reid, who finished with nine points as Western Carolina remains the lone SoCon team winless in the conference.

The Buccaneers will look to make it two-straight when they travel to Furman on Thursday.