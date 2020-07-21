Cloudland’s Gary Harrison steps down as head boys basketball coach

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – The active off-season for Cloudland coaches continued Monday as Gary Harrison stepped down as head coach of the Highlanders’ boys basketball team.

Harrison confirmed with News Channel 11 Sports he is taking an assistant coaching job with the Elizabethton boys basketball team, and is also taking a teaching job at the school.

The former Cloudland athlete had been the head coach for seven seasons.

This continues a busy off-season for Cloudland coaches, after interim head football coach Scott Potter earned the full-time head coaching job on the gridiron.

You can find Michael Epps on Facebook and Twitter.