Cloudland, West Greene look to pick up a crucial win this Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both the Cloudland and West Greene football teams come into Friday’s showdown with identical 4-1 records with each team coming off dominating wins.

The Highlanders dismantled Cosby 52-18 last week by chalking up 337 rushing yards. Senior Caleb Sluder tallied 132 yards on six carries, while senior Seth Birchfield recorded 120 yards on 12 attempts. Cloudland head coach Zac Benefield knows this is going to be a battle in the trenches.

“They run a five front and they do a lot of stuff within that five front and they have some good athletes, so if we don’t play disciplined, it’s going to be a dog fight,” Benefield said.

West Greene had a bit of a harder time moving the ball against North Greene last week with only 14 total yards in the first half of the Buffaloes 27-0 win. The defense stepped up though causing four turnovers in the first half and capitalizing on three of them.

The Greene County squad will look for a bit more offense in Friday’s showdown after finishing with 144 total yards against the Huskies with 86 of that mark coming off one play.

This will be the first meeting between the teams since 2010 with the series knotted up at 11, but the Highlanders have lost three-straight matchups.